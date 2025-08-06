Currencies / DXCM
DXCM: DexCom Inc
76.59 USD 1.01 (1.34%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DXCM exchange rate has changed by 1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.61 and at a high of 77.73.
Follow DexCom Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
75.61 77.73
Year Range
57.52 93.25
- Previous Close
- 75.58
- Open
- 75.79
- Bid
- 76.59
- Ask
- 76.89
- Low
- 75.61
- High
- 77.73
- Volume
- 4.206 K
- Daily Change
- 1.34%
- Month Change
- 3.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.68%
- Year Change
- 13.77%
