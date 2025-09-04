Currencies / CRDO
CRDO: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
162.90 USD 1.08 (0.66%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRDO exchange rate has changed by -0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 160.65 and at a high of 168.14.
Follow Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRDO News
Daily Range
160.65 168.14
Year Range
29.09 168.23
- Previous Close
- 163.98
- Open
- 163.51
- Bid
- 162.90
- Ask
- 163.20
- Low
- 160.65
- High
- 168.14
- Volume
- 4.274 K
- Daily Change
- -0.66%
- Month Change
- 33.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 307.86%
- Year Change
- 427.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%