CIX: CompX International Inc
23.44 USD 0.18 (0.76%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CIX exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.44 and at a high of 23.75.
Follow CompX International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CIX News
- CI Global to acquire Forge First Asset Management in alternatives push
- CompX Is Slightly Overpriced And Leaves Little To Be Excited About. (NYSE:CIX)
- CompX Stock Gains 17% Since Posting Q2 Earnings & Special Dividend
- CI Global Asset Management Announces June 2025 Distributions for the CI ETFs
- CI Global Asset Management Continues to Enhance Digital Assets Lineup with Proposed Staking Strategy for ETHX
- COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING
- CompX International : Stock Remains A Strong Hold Post Q4 & Fiscal 2024 Numbers (NYSE:CIX)
Daily Range
23.44 23.75
Year Range
17.89 33.39
- Previous Close
- 23.62
- Open
- 23.47
- Bid
- 23.44
- Ask
- 23.74
- Low
- 23.44
- High
- 23.75
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.76%
- Month Change
- -5.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.40%
- Year Change
- -21.21%
