Currencies / CCRN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CCRN: Cross Country Healthcare Inc
12.88 USD 0.28 (2.13%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CCRN exchange rate has changed by -2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.67 and at a high of 13.18.
Follow Cross Country Healthcare Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCRN News
- Cross Country Healthcare extends merger agreement end date with Aya Holdings
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 20th
- Cross Country earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Kforce (KFRC) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Cross Country Healthcare: The FTC's Second Request Created An Arbitrage Opportunity (CCRN)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher After Nasdaq 100 Enters Correction Zone: 'Economic Resilience Provides A Foundation For Market Stabilization,' Says Expert - Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN)
Daily Range
12.67 13.18
Year Range
9.58 18.33
- Previous Close
- 13.16
- Open
- 13.18
- Bid
- 12.88
- Ask
- 13.18
- Low
- 12.67
- High
- 13.18
- Volume
- 875
- Daily Change
- -2.13%
- Month Change
- -3.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.09%
- Year Change
- -3.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%