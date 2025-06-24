Currencies / CCEP
CCEP: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
88.16 USD 0.54 (0.61%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CCEP exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.63 and at a high of 88.55.
Follow Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CCEP News
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners faces limited impact from UK energy drink ban: Jeff
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners continues share buyback with recent purchases
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners buys back 17,949 shares in London
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners buys back shares on multiple exchanges
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners repurchases over 49,000 shares
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners launches third tranche of share buyback program
- Ave Maria Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVEFX)
- Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (AVEDX)
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Coca-Cola bottler CCEP on ’balanced risk-reward’ profile
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FTSE 100 today: Index moves up, pound strengthens; Tullow Oil slumps, Hiscox rises
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners tumbles after lowering revenue guidance
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners repurchases nearly 40,000 shares
- QQQ ETF News, 7/30/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners continues share buyback with new repurchases
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners continues share buyback with latest share repurchases
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners buys back 53,638 shares
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners repurchases over 52,000 shares
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners continues share buyback with latest purchases
- Vita Coco Stock Near All-Time High Amid Thriving Health, Energy Drink Sales
- NYLI Income Builder Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners applies for block listing of 17,000 shares
- NYLI Epoch Global Equity Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners continues share buyback with purchases on US venues
Daily Range
87.63 88.55
Year Range
73.40 100.67
- Previous Close
- 88.70
- Open
- 88.23
- Bid
- 88.16
- Ask
- 88.46
- Low
- 87.63
- High
- 88.55
- Volume
- 1.389 K
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.46%
- Year Change
- 12.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%