CCEP: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
89.94 USD 0.83 (0.93%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CCEP a changé de 0.93% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 89.22 et à un maximum de 90.14.
Suivez la dynamique Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
89.22 90.14
Range Annuel
73.40 100.67
- Clôture Précédente
- 89.11
- Ouverture
- 89.58
- Bid
- 89.94
- Ask
- 90.24
- Plus Bas
- 89.22
- Plus Haut
- 90.14
- Volume
- 4.097 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.93%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.37%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.51%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.73%
20 septembre, samedi