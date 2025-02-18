Currencies / BZH
BZH: Beazer Homes USA Inc
26.08 USD 0.20 (0.76%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BZH exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.73 and at a high of 26.36.
Follow Beazer Homes USA Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
25.73 26.36
Year Range
17.37 38.23
- Previous Close
- 26.28
- Open
- 26.20
- Bid
- 26.08
- Ask
- 26.38
- Low
- 25.73
- High
- 26.36
- Volume
- 480
- Daily Change
- -0.76%
- Month Change
- 5.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.97%
- Year Change
- -23.81%
