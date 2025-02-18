QuotazioniSezioni
BZH
BZH: Beazer Homes USA Inc

24.90 USD 0.82 (3.19%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BZH ha avuto una variazione del -3.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.87 e ad un massimo di 25.68.

Segui le dinamiche di Beazer Homes USA Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.87 25.68
Intervallo Annuale
17.37 38.23
Chiusura Precedente
25.72
Apertura
25.55
Bid
24.90
Ask
25.20
Minimo
24.87
Massimo
25.68
Volume
339
Variazione giornaliera
-3.19%
Variazione Mensile
0.85%
Variazione Semestrale
22.18%
Variazione Annuale
-27.26%
