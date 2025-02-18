Valute / BZH
BZH: Beazer Homes USA Inc
24.90 USD 0.82 (3.19%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BZH ha avuto una variazione del -3.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.87 e ad un massimo di 25.68.
Segui le dinamiche di Beazer Homes USA Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BZH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.87 25.68
Intervallo Annuale
17.37 38.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.72
- Apertura
- 25.55
- Bid
- 24.90
- Ask
- 25.20
- Minimo
- 24.87
- Massimo
- 25.68
- Volume
- 339
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.26%
20 settembre, sabato