BLX: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A
46.98 USD 0.61 (1.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLX exchange rate has changed by -1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.75 and at a high of 47.63.
Follow Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BLX News
- Bladex and Scotiabank structure $250 million loan for Peru energy plant
- Bladex raises $200 million in debut AT1 capital offering
- Foreign Trade Bank of Latin America stock hits 52-week high at $47.64
- I Was Wrong On Bladex, And The Name Still Has Value (NYSE:BLX)
- Foreign Trade Bank of Latin America stock hits 52-week high at 43.28 USD
- Bladex issues MXN 4 billion in notes on Mexican capital markets
- TSX futures rise amid US-Russia meet, trade talks; key data in focus
- Earnings call transcript: Boralex Q2 2025 misses EPS forecasts, stock drops 5.7%
- Boralex CFO Bruno Guilmette to step down in September
- Bladex: Strong Growth In Fee Income Aids Dividend Safety And Future Growth (NYSE:BLX)
- Scotiabank downgrades Boralex stock to Sector Perform on limited catalysts
- Bladex stock reaches 52-week high at 42.9 USD
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Boralex stock, cites potential asset sales
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.41%
- Boralex recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights
- Alain RhÃ©aume Announces His Retirement as Chair of the Board of Directors of Boralex
- Combining Sustainable Growth with Performance: Boralex Announces Its Strategic Plan and Financial Objectives for 2030
- REMINDER: Boralex to hold Investor Day and present its 2030 Strategy on June 17, 2025
- Boralex names Robin Deveaux as new North America executive VP
- Bladex: Growing Nicely, But In Riskier Economies (NYSE:BLX)
- Bladex and Silver Birch form alliance for LatAm financing
- Bladex Acts as Global Coordinator and Mandated Lead Arranger for Staatsolie US$1.6bn Syndicated Credit Facility
- U.S. Growth Strategy: Boralex Signs Contracts for Two New York Solar Projects Totaling 450 MW
- Invitation: Boralex to hold Investor Day and present its 2030 Strategy on June 17, 2025
Daily Range
46.75 47.63
Year Range
31.14 48.37
- Previous Close
- 47.59
- Open
- 47.42
- Bid
- 46.98
- Ask
- 47.28
- Low
- 46.75
- High
- 47.63
- Volume
- 183
- Daily Change
- -1.28%
- Month Change
- 3.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.63%
- Year Change
- 45.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%