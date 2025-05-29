통화 / BLX
BLX: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A
46.98 USD 0.62 (1.30%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BLX 환율이 오늘 -1.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.80이고 고가는 47.70이었습니다.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BLX News
- 블라덱스와 스코샤은행, 페루 발전소에 2억 5천만 달러 대출 구조화
- Bladex and Scotiabank structure $250 million loan for Peru energy plant
- Bladex, AT1 자본 확충으로 2억 달러 조달
- Bladex raises $200 million in debut AT1 capital offering
- 라틴 아메리카 외환 은행, 52주 신고가 경신
- Foreign Trade Bank of Latin America stock hits 52-week high at $47.64
- I Was Wrong On Bladex, And The Name Still Has Value (NYSE:BLX)
- Foreign Trade Bank of Latin America stock hits 52-week high at 43.28 USD
- Bladex issues MXN 4 billion in notes on Mexican capital markets
- TSX futures rise amid US-Russia meet, trade talks; key data in focus
- Earnings call transcript: Boralex Q2 2025 misses EPS forecasts, stock drops 5.7%
- Boralex CFO Bruno Guilmette to step down in September
- Bladex: Strong Growth In Fee Income Aids Dividend Safety And Future Growth (NYSE:BLX)
- Scotiabank downgrades Boralex stock to Sector Perform on limited catalysts
- Bladex stock reaches 52-week high at 42.9 USD
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Boralex stock, cites potential asset sales
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.41%
- Boralex recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights
- Alain RhÃ©aume Announces His Retirement as Chair of the Board of Directors of Boralex
- Combining Sustainable Growth with Performance: Boralex Announces Its Strategic Plan and Financial Objectives for 2030
- REMINDER: Boralex to hold Investor Day and present its 2030 Strategy on June 17, 2025
- Boralex names Robin Deveaux as new North America executive VP
- Bladex: Growing Nicely, But In Riskier Economies (NYSE:BLX)
- Bladex and Silver Birch form alliance for LatAm financing
일일 변동 비율
46.80 47.70
년간 변동
31.14 48.37
- 이전 종가
- 47.60
- 시가
- 47.70
- Bid
- 46.98
- Ask
- 47.28
- 저가
- 46.80
- 고가
- 47.70
- 볼륨
- 132
- 일일 변동
- -1.30%
- 월 변동
- 3.25%
- 6개월 변동
- 27.63%
- 년간 변동율
- 45.76%
20 9월, 토요일