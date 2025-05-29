Devises / BLX
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BLX: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A
46.98 USD 0.62 (1.30%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BLX a changé de -1.30% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 46.80 et à un maximum de 47.70.
Suivez la dynamique Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLX Nouvelles
- Bladex et Scotiabank structurent un prêt de 250 millions $ pour une centrale énergétique au Pérou
- Bladex and Scotiabank structure $250 million loan for Peru energy plant
- Bladex lève 200 millions de dollars lors de sa première offre de capital AT1
- Bladex raises $200 million in debut AT1 capital offering
- L’action de la Banque de commerce extérieur d’Amérique latine atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 47,64$
- Foreign Trade Bank of Latin America stock hits 52-week high at $47.64
- I Was Wrong On Bladex, And The Name Still Has Value (NYSE:BLX)
- Foreign Trade Bank of Latin America stock hits 52-week high at 43.28 USD
- Bladex issues MXN 4 billion in notes on Mexican capital markets
- TSX futures rise amid US-Russia meet, trade talks; key data in focus
- Earnings call transcript: Boralex Q2 2025 misses EPS forecasts, stock drops 5.7%
- Boralex CFO Bruno Guilmette to step down in September
- Bladex: Strong Growth In Fee Income Aids Dividend Safety And Future Growth (NYSE:BLX)
- Scotiabank downgrades Boralex stock to Sector Perform on limited catalysts
- Bladex stock reaches 52-week high at 42.9 USD
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Boralex stock, cites potential asset sales
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.41%
- Boralex recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights
- Alain RhÃ©aume Announces His Retirement as Chair of the Board of Directors of Boralex
- Combining Sustainable Growth with Performance: Boralex Announces Its Strategic Plan and Financial Objectives for 2030
- REMINDER: Boralex to hold Investor Day and present its 2030 Strategy on June 17, 2025
- Boralex names Robin Deveaux as new North America executive VP
- Bladex: Growing Nicely, But In Riskier Economies (NYSE:BLX)
- Bladex and Silver Birch form alliance for LatAm financing
Range quotidien
46.80 47.70
Range Annuel
31.14 48.37
- Clôture Précédente
- 47.60
- Ouverture
- 47.70
- Bid
- 46.98
- Ask
- 47.28
- Plus Bas
- 46.80
- Plus Haut
- 47.70
- Volume
- 132
- Changement quotidien
- -1.30%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.25%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 27.63%
- Changement Annuel
- 45.76%
20 septembre, samedi