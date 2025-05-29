CotationsSections
Devises / BLX
Retour à Actions

BLX: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

46.98 USD 0.62 (1.30%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BLX a changé de -1.30% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 46.80 et à un maximum de 47.70.

Suivez la dynamique Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BLX Nouvelles

Range quotidien
46.80 47.70
Range Annuel
31.14 48.37
Clôture Précédente
47.60
Ouverture
47.70
Bid
46.98
Ask
47.28
Plus Bas
46.80
Plus Haut
47.70
Volume
132
Changement quotidien
-1.30%
Changement Mensuel
3.25%
Changement à 6 Mois
27.63%
Changement Annuel
45.76%
20 septembre, samedi