BLX: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A
47.60 USD 0.35 (0.74%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLXの今日の為替レートは、0.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.34の安値と47.89の高値で取引されました。
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
47.34 47.89
1年のレンジ
31.14 48.37
- 以前の終値
- 47.25
- 始値
- 47.34
- 買値
- 47.60
- 買値
- 47.90
- 安値
- 47.34
- 高値
- 47.89
- 出来高
- 345
- 1日の変化
- 0.74%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 29.31%
- 1年の変化
- 47.69%
