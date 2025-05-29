クォートセクション
通貨 / BLX
BLX: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

47.60 USD 0.35 (0.74%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BLXの今日の為替レートは、0.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.34の安値と47.89の高値で取引されました。

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

BLX News

1日のレンジ
47.34 47.89
1年のレンジ
31.14 48.37
以前の終値
47.25
始値
47.34
買値
47.60
買値
47.90
安値
47.34
高値
47.89
出来高
345
1日の変化
0.74%
1ヶ月の変化
4.62%
6ヶ月の変化
29.31%
1年の変化
47.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K