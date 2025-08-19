Currencies / BILI
BILI: Bilibili Inc - American Depositary Shares
27.30 USD 0.22 (0.81%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BILI exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.72 and at a high of 27.34.
Follow Bilibili Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BILI News
- Bilibili stock price target raised to $23 from $22 at Morgan Stanley
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Tourmaline Bio, QMMM Holdings, Teck Resources And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF)
- Top China Tech Stocks Defying Persistent U.S.-China Trade Friction
- Bilibili: Active Users Keep Surging (NASDAQ:BILI)
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Bilibili Following Q2 Earnings - Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)
- BILI Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise on Segment Expansion
- Bilibili stock price target lowered to $28 at Benchmark on gaming outlook
- Bilibili (BILI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bilibili Profit Rises on Games and Ads
- Bilibili stock price target raised to $28 by Barclays on margin expansion
- Jefferies lowers Bilibili stock price target to $28 on 2Q results
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Bilibili Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BILI)
- Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Bilibili (BILI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Coty, Bilibili, Canadian Solar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- What's Going On With Bilibili Stock Thursday? - Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)
- Walmart, Coty and Johnson & Johnson fall premarket; Boeing rises
- Bilibili earnings beat by ¥0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Bilibili shares fall; Q2 earnings fail to impress investors
- BILI Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's Ahead for the Stock?
Daily Range
26.72 27.34
Year Range
14.47 31.77
- Previous Close
- 27.08
- Open
- 26.85
- Bid
- 27.30
- Ask
- 27.60
- Low
- 26.72
- High
- 27.34
- Volume
- 5.003 K
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- 21.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.34%
- Year Change
- 14.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%