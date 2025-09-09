QuotesSections
ASML
ASML: ASML Holding N.V. - New York Registry Shares

871.97 USD 4.67 (0.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ASML exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 867.57 and at a high of 881.45.

Daily Range
867.57 881.45
Year Range
578.58 881.45
Previous Close
867.30
Open
879.94
Bid
871.97
Ask
872.27
Low
867.57
High
881.45
Volume
2.078 K
Daily Change
0.54%
Month Change
21.58%
6 Months Change
31.21%
Year Change
3.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%