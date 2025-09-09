Currencies / ASML
ASML: ASML Holding N.V. - New York Registry Shares
871.97 USD 4.67 (0.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASML exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 867.57 and at a high of 881.45.
Follow ASML Holding N.V. - New York Registry Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ASML News
Daily Range
867.57 881.45
Year Range
578.58 881.45
- Previous Close
- 867.30
- Open
- 879.94
- Bid
- 871.97
- Ask
- 872.27
- Low
- 867.57
- High
- 881.45
- Volume
- 2.078 K
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 21.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.21%
- Year Change
- 3.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%