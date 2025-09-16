KurseKategorien
Währungen / ASML
ASML: ASML Holding N.V. - New York Registry Shares

927.80 USD 55.53 (6.37%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ASML hat sich für heute um 6.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 916.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 938.68 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ASML Holding N.V. - New York Registry Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
916.03 938.68
Jahresspanne
578.58 938.68
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
872.27
Eröffnung
928.67
Bid
927.80
Ask
928.10
Tief
916.03
Hoch
938.68
Volumen
5.687 K
Tagesänderung
6.37%
Monatsänderung
29.36%
6-Monatsänderung
39.61%
Jahresänderung
10.57%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
