Währungen / ASML
ASML: ASML Holding N.V. - New York Registry Shares
927.80 USD 55.53 (6.37%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ASML hat sich für heute um 6.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 916.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 938.68 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ASML Holding N.V. - New York Registry Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASML News
Tagesspanne
916.03 938.68
Jahresspanne
578.58 938.68
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 872.27
- Eröffnung
- 928.67
- Bid
- 927.80
- Ask
- 928.10
- Tief
- 916.03
- Hoch
- 938.68
- Volumen
- 5.687 K
- Tagesänderung
- 6.37%
- Monatsänderung
- 29.36%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 39.61%
- Jahresänderung
- 10.57%
