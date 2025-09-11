QuotesSections
Currencies / GBPMXN
Back to Currencies

GBPMXN: Great Britan Pound vs Mexican Peso

24.95378 MXN 0.04071 (0.16%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Mexican Peso

GBPMXN exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 24.92125 MXN and at a high of 24.97397 MXN per 1 GBP.

Follow Great Britan Pound vs Mexican Peso dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPMXN News

Daily Range
24.92125 24.97397
Year Range
24.76411 26.98857
Previous Close
24.9130 7
Open
24.9716 8
Bid
24.9537 8
Ask
24.9540 8
Low
24.9212 5
High
24.9739 7
Volume
10.124 K
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
-0.70%
6 Months Change
-5.60%
Year Change
-5.16%
17 September, Wednesday