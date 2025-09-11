报价部分
GBPMXN: Great Britan Pound vs Mexican Peso

24.94818 MXN 0.02586 (0.10%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Mexican Peso

今日GBPMXN汇率已更改by 0.10%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点24.93367 MXN和高点24.97260 MXN进行交易。

关注英镑vs墨西哥比索动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
24.93367 24.97260
年范围
24.76411 26.98857
前一天收盘价
24.9223 2
开盘价
24.9495 5
卖价
24.9481 8
买价
24.9484 8
最低价
24.9336 7
最高价
24.9726 0
交易量
5.893 K
日变化
0.10%
月变化
-0.72%
6个月变化
-5.62%
年变化
-5.19%
17 九月, 星期三