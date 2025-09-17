시세섹션
GBPMXN: Great Britan Pound vs Mexican Peso

24.75501 MXN 0.08948 (0.36%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Mexican Peso

GBPMXN 환율이 당일 -0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 24.72945 MXN와 고가 24.88892 MXN로 거래되었습니다

영국 파운드 vs 멕시코 페소 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
24.72945 24.88892
년간 변동
24.72945 26.98857
이전 종가
24.8444 9
시가
24.8541 1
Bid
24.7550 1
Ask
24.7553 1
저가
24.7294 5
고가
24.8889 2
볼륨
177.995 K
일일 변동
-0.36%
월 변동
-1.49%
6개월 변동
-6.35%
년간 변동율
-5.92%
