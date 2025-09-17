QuotazioniSezioni
GBPMXN: Great Britan Pound vs Mexican Peso

24.75501 MXN 0.08948 (0.36%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Mexican Peso

Il tasso di cambio GBPMXN ha avuto una variazione del -0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 24.72945 MXN e ad un massimo di 24.88892 MXN per 1 GBP.

Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Peso Messicano. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.72945 24.88892
Intervallo Annuale
24.72945 26.98857
Chiusura Precedente
24.8444 9
Apertura
24.8541 1
Bid
24.7550 1
Ask
24.7553 1
Minimo
24.7294 5
Massimo
24.8889 2
Volume
177.995 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.36%
Variazione Mensile
-1.49%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.35%
Variazione Annuale
-5.92%
