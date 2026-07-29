Auto Trading Plan Generator PRO MT4

Product Overview
Auto Trading Plan Generator PRO is a main‑chart reversal‑pattern trading system designed for both the MT4 and MT5 platforms. It uses the classic three‑bar reversal pattern as its core entry logic, overlays a trend cloud formed by the EMA50 and EMA200 as contextual reference, and instantly draws a complete trading‑plan panel the moment each reversal signal triggers — including a dynamic stop‑loss, dual take‑profit targets, and a structure‑based risk‑reward ratio — so that traders receive a ready‑to‑execute entry/exit plan at the very moment a signal appears, without any manual calculation. The system simultaneously draws the EMA50 (royal‑blue solid line) and EMA200 (orange solid line) trend lines on the main chart, and displays a real‑time trend‑state text label (Up Trend / Down Trend / Range) at the latest candle on the far right of the chart, making the reversal signals and the medium‑term trend background clear at a glance. Fusing pattern recognition, trend monitoring, plan generation, and risk management into one tool, it is an ideal main‑chart instrument for traders pursuing "pattern triggers, plan first" disciplined trading.
Core Features
Three‑Bar Reversal Pattern Recognition This is the most core entry logic of the indicator. The system detects the classic reversal structure composed of three consecutive candles on every candle. The bullish reversal (Buy) requires: the second‑to‑last candle is bearish, the last candle is also bearish with both its high and low lower than the second‑to‑last (forming a declining two‑bar bearish sequence), and the current candle is bullish with its high breaking above the high of the second‑to‑last candle — this structure indicates that the bulls have recaptured lost ground in one stroke after consecutive bearish pressure, a typical bottom‑reversal signal. The bearish reversal (Sell) is a fully mirrored structure: a rising two‑bar bullish sequence followed by a current bearish candle breaking the corresponding low structure, indicating that the bears have seized control after bullish exhaustion, a typical top‑reversal signal. The system applies a cooldown filter to each raw pattern signal to avoid repeatedly triggering duplicate signals in dense ranging zones, ensuring every marked signal carries independent practical significance.
EMA Trend Cloud and Real‑Time Trend State The system draws two exponential moving averages on the main chart — the EMA50 (royal‑blue solid line) and the EMA200 (orange solid line) — which together form a visual trend reference band. When the EMA50 lies above the EMA200 the market is judged to be in a bullish trend, and vice versa for a bearish trend. It must be emphasized that, according to the original design logic of this indicator, the EMA trend state is used only as on‑chart contextual reference and does NOT filter signals — that is, regardless of whether the current trend is bullish or bearish, a signal triggers as long as the three‑bar reversal pattern is satisfied, thereby fully preserving the pattern's reversal‑capturing ability. At the latest candle on the far right of the chart, the system draws a real‑time trend‑state text label: a royal‑blue Up Trend under a bullish trend, an orange Down Trend under a bearish trend, and a gray Range when the two are intertwined, allowing traders to grasp the medium‑term trend background at any time and decide on their own whether to subjectively screen signals against the trend direction.
Trading‑Plan Panel and Stop‑Loss Dashed Line This is the most practically valuable feature of the indicator. Whenever a Buy or Sell signal triggers, the system automatically draws a structured trading‑plan panel beside the signal candle, containing four key data points: Stop (dynamic stop‑loss, taking the more conservative of "entry minus two times ATR14" and "the lowest low of the recent 20 candles" for longs, and the more conservative of "entry plus two times ATR14" and "the highest high of the recent 20 candles" for shorts), T1 (first take‑profit target, based on 1.5 times the risk), T2 (second take‑profit target, based on 2.5 times the risk), and RR (risk‑reward ratio, based on the distance between the recent structural extreme and the entry divided by the risk — (HH20 − entry)/risk for longs and (entry − LL20)/risk for shorts). The panel is presented in color‑coded layout — white title, red stop, green targets, yellow risk‑reward — for instant readability. In addition, the system draws a red dashed stop‑loss reference line that remains visible for a specified number of candles after the signal, keeping the stop level continuously visible on the chart and reinforcing disciplined execution.
Buy Signal
  • Buy (Long): triggered when the three‑bar bullish reversal pattern is satisfied — the second‑to‑last candle is bearish, the last candle is a declining bearish candle, and the current candle is bullish with its high breaking above the high of the second‑to‑last candle — and the signal cooldown condition is met. After the signal triggers, a royal‑blue upward arrow and the text "Buy" are displayed below the candle, together with the complete long trading‑plan panel (Stop / T1 / T2 / RR). This signal represents a bottom‑reversal structure in which the bulls forcefully recapture lost ground after consecutive bearish pressure, a high‑confidence long entry in pattern terms.
Sell Signal
  • Sell (Short): triggered when the three‑bar bearish reversal pattern is satisfied — the second‑to‑last candle is bullish, the last candle is a rising bullish candle, and the current candle is bearish with its low breaking below the low of the second‑to‑last candle — and the signal cooldown condition is met. After the signal triggers, an orange downward arrow and the text "Sell" are displayed above the candle, together with the complete short trading‑plan panel (Stop / T1 / T2 / RR). This signal represents a top‑reversal structure in which the bears forcefully seize control after consecutive bullish advance, a high‑confidence short entry in pattern terms.
Practical Application
In day‑to‑day reversal trading, the core value of this indicator lies in "pattern equals signal, signal equals plan." The three‑bar reversal pattern already embeds the dual confirmation of "trend exhaustion plus counter‑breakout," so its signal quality exceeds that of single‑candle patterns. It is recommended to enforce the Stop price in the trading‑plan panel strictly as a hard stop, to use T1 as the first partial‑exit target (locking in part of the profit), and T2 as the second partial‑exit or full‑exit target (locking in a larger profit). The RR value can serve as an auxiliary filter for signal quality: when RR is high, the signal location has ample room to the structural extreme and is worth active participation; when RR is low, consider reducing position size or skipping the signal.
The red dashed stop‑loss reference line stays visible for several candles after the signal; its core purpose is to reinforce the visual reminder and prevent traders from arbitrarily moving the stop due to emotional swings while in a position. It is recommended to set the dashed‑line price as the actual stop order in the trading terminal, achieving "what you see is what you set" disciplined execution. Although the EMA50/EMA200 trend cloud does not filter signals, it can serve as an important reference for subjective screening: under an Up Trend state, Buy reversal signals carry a stronger trend‑following attribute and may be given higher weight; under a Down Trend state, Sell reversal signals are analogous. Conversely, counter‑trend reversal signals can be used as short‑term bounce/pullback captures, but with reduced position size and strictly enforced stops. The trend‑state label on the right side of the chart helps traders quickly judge which direction of signals to focus on.
Parameter Settings
Core algorithm parameters: Signal cooldown controls the number of cooldown candles after a signal triggers, effectively preventing consecutive duplicate signals in dense ranging zones and preserving signal scarcity and practical value, default 10. Plan line bars controls how long the red dashed stop‑loss reference line remains visible after the signal, default 5; a larger value keeps the stop line visible longer, suiting traders with longer holding periods. Max lookback bars controls the maximum number of historical candles for signal marking and plan panels, balancing chart tidiness and backtesting needs, default 2000.
Alert settings: Alert on bar close is enabled by default and strongly recommended to keep enabled, triggering alerts only after a candle closes and the pattern is confirmed, to avoid false‑pattern signals caused by intrabar price fluctuation. Popup and sound are enabled by default, while push and email are disabled by default; traders can adjust flexibly according to their screen‑watching habits and customize the sound file.
Per‑signal alert switches: the system lets you independently enable or disable alerts for Buy and Sell signals, both enabled by default, so you can receive only the signals relevant to your current strategy direction and filter out unnecessary noise.
Usage Recommendations
This indicator suits mainstream instruments such as forex, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is fully compatible with the MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on H1 and higher timeframes, where the three‑bar reversal pattern is more stable than on lower timeframes, with fewer false patterns and more reasonable stop and target distances in the trading plan. Because the reversal pattern itself requires three candles to confirm, the signal frequency is moderate, and each signal represents a complete "exhaustion‑breakout" structure, suiting traders who pursue pattern‑based disciplined trading.
It is recommended to combine the reversal signals of this indicator with the medium‑term trend background provided by the EMA trend cloud, implementing a "trend sets the weight, pattern finds the entry" cooperative strategy. For example, in a bullish trend where the EMA50 is above the EMA200, focus on Buy reversal signals as trend‑following pullback entries; in a bearish trend, focus on Sell reversal signals. Counter‑trend reversal signals can be used as short‑term reversal plays, but you must set the stop strictly according to the Stop price in the plan panel. The RR value should serve as an important signal filter: prioritize signals with higher RR and skip those with too low RR. No indicator can guarantee a 100% win rate; please always set the stop strictly according to the Stop price in the plan panel, and treat this indicator as a decision‑support and discipline‑execution tool rather than the sole basis.
Summary
Auto Trading Plan Generator PRO perfectly fuses three modules — classic three‑bar reversal pattern recognition, EMA50/EMA200 trend‑cloud background monitoring, and structured trading‑plan generation — into a practical "pattern triggers, plan first" reversal trading system. It is not only a main‑chart tool with clear pattern signals and an at‑a‑glance trend background, but also a disciplined execution system where signal equals plan — every reversal signal comes with a precise dynamic stop, dual take‑profits, and a structure‑based risk‑reward ratio, and continuously reinforces stop discipline through the red dashed stop‑loss reference line, enabling traders to achieve full‑process discipline from pattern recognition to position management. It suits traders pursuing pattern‑based, low‑subjectivity, strict‑discipline approaches, precisely capturing top and bottom reversal turning points while strictly controlling the risk exposure of every trade through a structured plan.
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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
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