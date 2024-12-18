Recovery Scalping indicator

This indicator is for scalpers who want to make profit from recovery and retracements.

As a scalping indicator, you won't win big but small and steady profits.

How to use this?

  • Open a stop buy order if the price close below the "Recovery" at the recovery price with a TP at the "Expected recovery".
  • It's best to use with an EA to open orders automatically closing at the current "Expected recovery" instead of setting a TP.
  • Doing so will ensure orders will close no matter where the price go without a TP and SL with "Expected recovery" as the closing condition.
  • Using a grid to open orders with the signal with a multiplication will ensure you'll be closing with a profit if the price went further down without hitting "Expected recovery".
  • Recommended setting for parameters are Period - 14, Recovery - 0.05, Expected Recovery - 0.25.
  • This is currently for recovery only and I will add retracement indicator later as well.
  • The indicator is still in development and will adjust further to ensure profit.
  • While it is still usable in any market conditions it's advised to be used after swings.

Recommended products
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Pullback Hunter
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
PULLBACK HUNTER What is every trader's cherished dream? To see without delay the places where the reversal will happen. This, of course, is from the category of magic, though... nothing is impossible. But for now I've prepared for you an indicator that marks in real time the end of corrections to the current movement or in short - catches pullbacks.What is the main point? Many people practice rebounds when the price moves in the direction of the open position. And they do them on the formation o
Urgently mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Old School Reversal Zones
Kavita Krishnakumar Ojha
Indicators
I'll keep it Short and to the point.  Let Your Backtest Results Speak for Themselves. After much deliberation, we’ve decided to release the foundational logic behind our process for public use. This isn’t about changing the way you trade—because we know that’s unique to you. The best ways to enter a position? Those have always been confidential ! What we can share is the first of three essential steps we use before entering any trade. This tool is designed to keep you on the right side of the m
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
ShiftedPriceDensity
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ShiftedPriceDensity   — Professional Price Density Indicator with Shifted Historical Levels Input parameters Depth 100 Starting depth   TopLevelsToShow 1 Levels in each set   NumberOfShifts 10 Number of sets   ShiftSpacing 20 Shift step between sets   PriceStep 0.0001 Minimum price difference between levels   PriceSource PRICE_CLOSE Source price type   LevelColor clrDodgerBlue Level line color   LevelWidth 2 Level line thickness   Prefix "" Object prefix for naming   ShiftedPriceDensity   is an
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (94)
Indicators
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Spartan MT5
Joseph Saeidian
Indicators
Last frontier. Spartan is a premium "AI powered indicator"  designed to identify the direction of price movements and potential reversal and exhaustion points. This tool is particularly beneficial for individuals seeking a clearer price movement. It can function as an enhancement to existing trading systems, operate independently, or assist in scalping strategies. Price $499 for the first 5 customers, then it will reach $1999 Suggested time frame M1 1. Open BUY trades on arrow signal. Open SE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Go Way TREND
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Indicators
Go with the trend. Yes, wait for the entry signal, whether buy or sell, on a 15-minute frame, and check the signal if it appears on a 30-minute frame (sometimes it takes an hour or more for the signal to appear. You can return to the 15-minute frame and return to the 30-minute frame, and repeat this until the main signal appears for you. If the signal appears on the 30-minute frame, enter with the price and profit is taken when the drawing line changes, profit is booked, or when an opposite sig
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Trendlines  are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading.  Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets . AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines. In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn throu
Second To NoneFX Scalper
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Indicators
"2nd To NoneFX Scalper" is one powerful indicator which you can use on any timeframe. The accuracy is in between 90% - 95% can be more. The indicator is 100% non repaint so it doesn't repaint at all. When the arrow comes out wait for the candlestick to close the arrow won't repaint/recalculate or move. The indicator works with all volatility indices,step index, Boom & Crash(500 & 1000) and all currency pairs. You can change settings of the indicator. For great results find the trend of the pair,
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Binary Absorption Demo
Bogdan Kupinsky
5 (1)
Indicators
Бинарный индикатор находит свечной паттерн "Поглощение" и рисует соответствующий сигнал для входа рынок. Имеет встроенные фильтры и панель для просчета количества успешных сделок. Демо версия является ознакомительной, в ней нет возможности изменять параметры. Полная версия . Особенности Работает для всех валютных пар и любых таймфреймов. Индикатор рассматривает комбинацию из 2-х или 3-х свечей в зависимости от настроек. Имеется возможность фильтровать сигналы путем настройки количества свече
FREE
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Deriv Boom sell
Yaovi Inoussa Atchou
Indicators
Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to   take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.   The indicator is a combination of   many indicators. -        AO Oscillator -        Stochastic   HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR To use well this indicator , it   need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5) IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Doctor Trend
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Dr. Trend   is based on Market Trend Detection. With this Indicator anybody can easily understand the Market Trend and Trade accordingly. It will be very very helpful to Trade perfectly and increase the Accuracy Level.  Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend Alert ; Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>>   My PVSR   <<<--- Click Here ; Good_Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicators
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
AirShip
Xiaoming Qian
Indicators
The AirShip indicator can help you to confirm the trend. The red dots mean uptrend, and the green dots mean downtrend. The AirShip indicator provides open and close positions signals when reaching overbought or oversold levels. It has a smart algorithm that detects the trend changes. If the trend reached the end of phase, the yellow dots will send you the notification. The AirShip indicator not only draw the red trend lines and the yellow trend lines using a multicriteria strength engine, but al
Buyers of this product also purchase
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicators
Built for intuitive navigation with no user manual needed. Smart tooltips guide you along the way. the more you use it, the more you learn. FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support MT5 Oscillator Indicator for Elliott Wave Counting MT5 EA Trade Manager for Risk Management MT5 EA  to Close All Positions Based on Target Equity Direct  Download here  or visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763780 Spot the Trend. Read the Pattern. Time the Entry. 3 Steps in Under 30 Seconds! Trade effortlessly — no an
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the   financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels.   It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.    A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most of the indicator’s functionality is controlled through buttons on the left side of the chart, allowing rapid res
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. It works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. ( This is a fully rewritten, automated version—manual analysis is no longer required.)  The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits o
SolarTrade Suite Mercury Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
5 (1)
Indicators
Financial Indicator SolarTrade Suite: Mercury Market Indicator - Your Reliable Guide in the World of Financial Markets! Our Forex trading program is equipped with a powerful artificial intelligence that analyzes market data in real-time. It accurately predicts price movements, helping traders make informed decisions. With advanced algorithms, our indicator optimizes strategies and minimizes risks for traders. It is a moving average that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calcula
Cycle Maestro MT5
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported. CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of   Serghei Istrati   and programmed by   Stefano Frisetti ;   CYCLEMAESTRO   is not an indicator like the others, the challenge was to inter
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND in the bud, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these data a
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Binary Options Momentum Signals Mt5
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals (MT5 Dashboard) Unlock Smarter Trading with Real-Time Market Insights Across Multiple Currencies & Timeframes! The Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals dashboard is your all-in-one solution for MetaTrader 5 , designed to simplify complex market analysis and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities. Say goodbye to manual chart hopping – this powerful tool scans multiple symbols and timef
Multi Timeframe BB Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Bollinger Bands Indicator Enhance your trading analysis with our Multi-Timeframe Bollinger Bands indicator for MQL5! This powerful tool allows you to visualize Bollinger Bands across five different timeframes simultaneously, all using the same period setting . Gain a clearer understanding of market volatility and potential trend reversals at a glance. Simplify your multi-timeframe analysis and make more informed trading decisions.
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicators
What's new about iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator (Version 10)? iVISTscalp5 is a unique nonlinear forecasting for a week ahead system for any financial instrument which executes fast scalping using time levels. iVISTscalp5 is a tool for easy study and understanding of financial market. 1) iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator has been completely rewritten into another programming language (C++), which has accelerated data loading and processing. As a result, a different graphical display of forecasts
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
This is a multi-purpose system that suits both Binary options, and Forex. Manual traders can use this either as a scalping system or a strategy to get into very strong momentum, or it can be automated for forex trading with Universal EAs.   This is a less-risky system if you know what to do with it or just use a universal EA. Use on M5 timeframe There is of course no chance of repainting or recalculation. Once the price closes, the arrows remain there forever! This is because prices don't lie.
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
Indicators
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
Viking Strategy Signal Indicator
E Bahamlong Bagoudjare
5 (1)
Indicators
Viking Strategy Indicator – The Beating Heart of the BT 3.0 System The Viking Strategy Indicator is not just another indicator… It’s one of the pillars of the revolutionary BT 3.0 trading system , built to transform the trading experience for everyone — from beginners to experts . BT 3.0 is much more than a tool: It’s a complete trading solution , both semi-automated and fully automated , integrating 6 powerful indicators and a smart assistant that analyzes, detects, alerts, and executes
Non Repaint Trend Bands MetaTrader 5
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicators
Channel Trend Bands – A Comprehensive Indicator for Market Analysis MetaTrader 4 Version Simple to Use, Effective in Application User-Friendly and Suitable for All Traders This indicator stands out due to its straightforward functionality. Whether you're a beginner exploring the market or an experienced trader refining your strategy, this tool offers valuable insights. Using a   Triangular Moving Average (TMA)   with additional   ATR-based bands , it provides structured market data to support w
Reversal ALGO
Muhammad Abdullah Bhatti
Indicators
Reversal Algo – Technical Indicator for Market Reversal Analysis Overview Reversal Algo is a sophisticated technical indicator meticulously engineered to help traders identify potential turning points in market trends. By thoroughly analyzing historical price data, it detects significant highs and lows that may signal an impending shift in market momentum. This indicator provides clear and distinct visual signals on your charts, allowing you to pinpoint key areas where trends might reverse. Des
TMA Channel with showing trend MT5
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
TMA Channel is a price channel obtained through a special calculation method based on traditional TMA . The channel has upper, middle, and lower tracks . When the price approaches or exceeds the upper track, it is already in an overbought state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and decline; When the price approaches or falls below the lower track, it is already in an oversold state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and rise . The indicator will
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
Indicators
The indicator is designed to close positions on the market in time. For example: to take profits ahead of schedule if the price has not reached TakeProfit, and the market is turning around. The indicator analyzes the momentum, not the trend. He does not give any information about the trend. The indicator is well suited for finding divergence. The Ershov 38 Parrots indicator dynamically adjusts to the market and detects price movement impulses of medium and high amplitude. It almost does not rea
Chanlun
Xiaonong Yu
Indicators
The ChanLun or Chan theory is one of the most popular trading theories in China. But it seems like that it has little influence in western countries. Actually, the Chan Theory is based on a sophisticated mathematical model. The basic idea ChanLun is to simplify the bar chart by its model. With the help of ChanLun, a trader can analyze and predict the trend of future goods, stocks. In ChanLun, there are several basic elements called fractals, strokes, line segments and pivots . A trader should pa
God line
Hong Tao Ren
Indicators
这个指标采用一种特殊的思路来指示市场方向，指标加载在一小时和15分钟图表效果最好。 当指标显示红色时，表明市场趋势为多头，绿色表明市场趋势为空头，黄色为不明确，此时应避免开单。 我们需要达成共识的一点是：市场行情是随机发展的，无法完全准确预测，我们能做的只有跟随，不和市场趋势对着干，才能做到顺势而为。 本指标就是在这个思路下研发的，紧紧跟随市场行情发展，确认行情展开了才会显示对应的颜色。跟随本指标，只需要按照指示操作即可。 长期跟随的情况下，交易绩效是很不错的。 另外一点：本指标更适合趋势性较强的品种，比如镑日，美日，黄金等。 依据本指标交易镑日的话，可以用在5分钟或15分钟周期，获利30个点离场是比较可行的。
Trend Compass MT5
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Indicators
Trend Compass: All-in-One Trend Tracking The Trend Compass indicator is a sophisticated yet user-friendly trading tool designed for both novice and experienced traders. By combining multiple technical analysis approaches into one comprehensive package, it eliminates the need for multiple indicators cluttering your charts. Key Features: Multiple analysis modes including VSA for effort/result evaluation Dynamic trailing stops using fractal levels Seven color visualization options for clear market
Pair Trading Station MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review