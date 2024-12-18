Recovery Scalping indicator
- Indicators
- Nay Wunna Zaw
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 18 December 2024
- Activations: 5
This indicator is for scalpers who want to make profit from recovery and retracements.
As a scalping indicator, you won't win big but small and steady profits.
How to use this?
- Open a stop buy order if the price close below the "Recovery" at the recovery price with a TP at the "Expected recovery".
- It's best to use with an EA to open orders automatically closing at the current "Expected recovery" instead of setting a TP.
- Doing so will ensure orders will close no matter where the price go without a TP and SL with "Expected recovery" as the closing condition.
- Using a grid to open orders with the signal with a multiplication will ensure you'll be closing with a profit if the price went further down without hitting "Expected recovery".
- Recommended setting for parameters are Period - 14, Recovery - 0.05, Expected Recovery - 0.25.
- This is currently for recovery only and I will add retracement indicator later as well.
- The indicator is still in development and will adjust further to ensure profit.
- While it is still usable in any market conditions it's advised to be used after swings.