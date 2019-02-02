MQL4 Experts
Specification
greetings,i am currently looking for a good programmer to help me develop a custom ea using a custom indicator,the strategy will be based on currency correlation,the ea should also have a break even stop loss...thank you
Project information
Budget
38+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders172
Arbitrage count0