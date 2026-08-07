Specification
Automatic buy and sell entries. stoploss (sl) take profit (tp) risk management and adjustable lot size. Adjustable risk percentage per trade. Trailing stop maximum number of open trades. Trading hours filter. Ability to backtest and optimize the strategy. Easy to use settings. The EA should work reliably on mt5 and provide the source code. I want the developer to test the EA and provide backtest results before final delivery
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 14 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0