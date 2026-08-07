Specification
need an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for educational and demo-account testing. The robot should identify trading opportunities using clear technical rules, manage entries and exits automatically, include stop-loss and take-profit controls, limit risk per trade, avoid excessive trading, and provide adjustable settings for backtesting and optimization.
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Similar orders
EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USDDevelop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations
Mt5 ea 30+ USDI have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 5 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0