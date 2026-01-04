Similar orders

🚀 Finish Simple MT5 EA (Almost Completed) 💻✨ 30+ USD Hello 👋🙂 I need help with a very small finishing task 🧩 A previous programmer almost completed the EA , but stopped right before the finish line 🏁😅 Everything is already prepared and clear — just needs the final touch 🔧✨ This is NOT strategy work ❌🧠 The trading logic is already done, tested and working ✅ Only simple completion / cleanup needed. ✅ What’s already provided: Python source code 🐍 Exact entry &

I am looking for an experienced MT4/MT5 developer to create a custom technical indicator with the following requirements: 30+ USD Platform MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 (please specify which one you will develop) Indicator must work smoothly without lag or repainting Indicator Function Identify trend direction (Bullish / Bearish / Sideways) Provide clear Buy and Sell signals Optional confirmation using common logic (e.g. MA, RSI, ATR, or price action) Visual Display Buy signal: Arrow or label (customizable color) Sell signal: Arrow or label

First project out of many 50 - 450 USD Long-term opportunity I run multiple trading projects. A successful delivery can lead to ongoing paid work. I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to DESIGN the trading strategy and IMPLEMENT it as a non-repainting trend-following pullback indicator. ⚠️ This is NOT a coding-only job. You must bring, define, and justify the strategy logic yourself. Please review the image attached below for visual

Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade

MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting) 200 - 250 USD I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution . This project requires strict close-based logic , multi-indicator buffer processing , and non-repainting behavior . HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only All conditions are checked only after candle close Logic

Tôi muốn tìm EA có lợi nhuận được đảm bảo giá cả không thành vấn đề 5000+ USD Tôi muốn EA siêu lợi nhuận, giá cả không thành vấn đề, chỉ cần bạn có thể chứng minh được, và gửi tôi bản demo để tôi kiểm tra bạn hãy chứng minh bản thân mình trước. EA cần backtest 1 năm hoạt động ổn định

Ninjatrader indicator 30+ USD I have an issue with my ninja script and i would like you to help me straighten things I wanted to create an indicator and i have the source code already but i am getting compiling errors on my NinjaTrader And i tried fixing the error it still same I sent 3 images here for you to understand the errors and i would like to ask if you can help me fix it so i can go ahead and compile my source code. Thanks

Nijatrader indicator 30+ USD Good day, I would like to build an automated trading system for Ninjatrader using 2 MACD, a Supertrend, and a moving average indicator. I want the option to adjust the indicator settings, the ability to trade at three different times, and the option to receive alerts. I want to get an idea of what that will cost me. It will enter trades on all blue take one contract out at a fixed point, move the stop to break even

MT5 30 - 50 USD I'm looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to help with backtesting, optimization, and VPS setup for a prop firm EA on XAUUSD (Gold). Scope of work - Backtest and optimize using high-quality tick data from Dukascopy or Polygon (2020–2025) - Perform Monte Carlo and Walk-Forward testing to optimize parameters like ATR multipliers and risk % - VPS installation and configuration for continuous MT5 operation - Apply