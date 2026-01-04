MQL4 Indicators
Specification
I just a need a simple indicator that alerts me when the price closes outside the top or lower bollinger band only.
The alert shout audio as well as a pop up box that shows the currency and time frame, INCLUDING customized time frames like a 3 minute, 7 minute, or 17 minute time frame.
The below image is an alert I have but notice it does not show customized timeframes, only standard frames like the 1 and 5 minute, I need customized timeframes to show up as well..........THANKS!
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0