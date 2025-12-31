MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor with full MQ5 source code.
Platform:
- MT5 only
- Full MQ5 source code mandatory
- Must work with Exness broker (symbol suffix like XAUUSDm)
Strategy:
- Trend-based trading only
- NO grid
- NO martingale
- NO averaging
- Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Max 1–2 trades at a time
Risk Management:
- Daily profit target (stop trading after hit)
- Daily loss limit
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Equity protection
Filters:
- Time filter (London / New York session)
- Spread filter
- News filter (optional)
Symbols & TF:
- XAUUSD + major forex pairs
- Timeframe: M15 / H1
Delivery:
- MQ5 source code
- Compiled EX5
- Basic user guide
- Free minor fixes after delivery
Please mention price, delivery time and support period in your proposal.
Project information
Budget
50 - 180 USD
Deadline
from 5 to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0