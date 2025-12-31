An MT5 EA to automate trades from Tradingview to multiple MT5 platforms like Pineconnector or Tradingconnector
Specification
Multi-Asset AI Trading Bot
Details Proposals
I want a single, cohesive AI bot that can log in to MetaTrader, Coinbase, Robinhood, and TradingView, scan live market data, and execute trades automatically in stocks, forex, and crypto. The core logic must support day-trading, swing-trading, and scalping modes that I can toggle on a schedule or by simple configuration. The workflow I picture is: • Real-time data ingestion from the four platforms’ APIs with automatic symbol mapping across venues • Feature engineering and a machine-learning model (Python-based is fine) that generates directional signals in milliseconds • Position sizing, risk limits, and stop-management rules baked in so the strategy never violates pre-set drawdown or leverage caps • Order routing, modification, and cancellation handled through MetaTrader, Coinbase Advanced Trade, Robinhood API, and TradingView webhooks without manual intervention • A lightweight dashboard—web or desktop—showing open positions, unrealized P/L, current mode (day, swing, scalp), and key model metrics • Historical back-tester that replays tick or minute data so I can validate changes before they hit the live account • One-click switch between paper trading and live execution on all venues Acceptance criteria: 1. Bot must place, modify, and close trades on at least one live account from each platform during a final demo call. 2. Win-loss logs, equity curve, and risk metrics must export to CSV automatically. 3. Source code, environment files, and setup instructions delivered in a Git-based repo I can clone and run on Ubuntu 22.04 or a Windows 11 machine. If you have experience combining Python, MetaTrader5 API, Coinbase Pro REST/WebSocket, Robinhood’s private endpoints, TradingView webhook listeners, and TensorFlow/PyTorch models, you’ll be able to jump straight in.
