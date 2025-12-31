Specification
I need someone that is able to develop for me a MT5 EA that perform VERY WELL on XAUUSD.
Every strategy is accepted.
By applying, please send me screenshot of results since 2018
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders38
Arbitrage count0