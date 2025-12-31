FreelanceSections

Create a simple ea based on an arrow indicator from mql5 marketplace product

Specification

Hi I would like to create an ea based on a product in mql5 marketplace. The previous freelancer is unable to do this due to the buffers are hidden.It is a simple arrow indicator.I want trade buy when arrow points up,trade sell when arrow points down. Leave a space for me to input lot number.

An expert advisor based on 15 minute candle range 50 - 100 USD
This is a reversal strategy based on the range of a 15 minute candle. Functions of the EA · Draw a range (high to low) of a specified 15 minute candle e.g. 15:00 (of course this can be 3 x 5 minute candles. The trade is taken in the 5 minute chart so this might be easier) · Compare the range of this candle to the value of the Daily ATR – the range must be a certain percentage of the Daily ATR e.g. 20%
Mt5 Scalper Ea 100+ USD
Hi i want to make Mt5 scalping ea which works on xauusd and highly profitable who have strategy please dm me and with demo version of ea so i can test and see how it works before buying it
XAUUSD Gold EA Project: 20+ Systems, Sharpe 4.2 High-Profit Gold EA Wanted: 20+ Strategies, Institutional-Grade Metrics 50 - 100 USD
1. Background & MQL5 Journey: ¿Cuéntame un poco sobre tu background en trading algorítmico y qué te emociona de crear EAs de alto rendimiento? 2. Experience: ¿Cuáles son 2-3 EAs destacados que has creado (mercados, Sharpe, PF, señales/backtests)? 3. Institutional Results: ¿Puedes lograr Sharpe ≥3.0, PF >2.5, <10% DD en XAUUSD? ¿Qué te da confianza? 4. Demo EA: ¿Tienes una señal de EA top (MQL5/Myfxbook) con 100+
EA for account Protection 50+ USD
Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
We are looking for a professional MQL5 developer to create an advanced scalping EA 30+ USD
Project description: Development of a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor (EA), optimized for small capital accounts (starting from 50 USD) with 1:30 leverage on the IC Markets broker platform. The EA should be ready for use on both demo and live accounts, with pre-optimized settings, but with the flexibility to adjust all parameters. Mandatory technical requirements (all must be demonstrated in a working demo)
XML FILE-Deriv Bot 30+ USD
I need an edit and modification done to a deriv bot, who has experience in same, please reach out, Currently I have a system that only martingales on new signal but I want it immediately after a loss and then switch to ping pong
🚀 Finish Simple MT5 EA (Almost Completed) 💻✨ 30+ USD
Hello 👋🙂 I need help with a very small finishing task 🧩 A previous programmer almost completed the EA , but stopped right before the finish line 🏁😅 Everything is already prepared and clear — just needs the final touch 🔧✨ This is NOT strategy work ❌🧠 The trading logic is already done, tested and working ✅ Only simple completion / cleanup needed. ✅ What’s already provided: Python source code 🐍 Exact entry &
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USD
Need a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USD
We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
Ultimate Super Scalper EA – Small Account (over $50) – Ready for Profit and Customizable 30+ USD
We are looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create the Ultimate Super Scalper EA, optimized for small accounts starting from $50, with a leverage of 1:30, broker IC Markets and ready for both demo and live trading. This EA should be fully configured for maximum profitability upon delivery, but all parameters should remain modifiable by the user to adapt the risk, frequency of trades and trading

