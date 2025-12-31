Similar orders

An expert advisor based on 15 minute candle range 50 - 100 USD This is a reversal strategy based on the range of a 15 minute candle. Functions of the EA · Draw a range (high to low) of a specified 15 minute candle e.g. 15:00 (of course this can be 3 x 5 minute candles. The trade is taken in the 5 minute chart so this might be easier) · Compare the range of this candle to the value of the Daily ATR – the range must be a certain percentage of the Daily ATR e.g. 20%

Mt5 Scalper Ea 100+ USD Hi i want to make Mt5 scalping ea which works on xauusd and highly profitable who have strategy please dm me and with demo version of ea so i can test and see how it works before buying it

XAUUSD Gold EA Project: 20+ Systems, Sharpe 4.2 High-Profit Gold EA Wanted: 20+ Strategies, Institutional-Grade Metrics 50 - 100 USD 1. Background & MQL5 Journey: ¿Cuéntame un poco sobre tu background en trading algorítmico y qué te emociona de crear EAs de alto rendimiento? 2. Experience: ¿Cuáles son 2-3 EAs destacados que has creado (mercados, Sharpe, PF, señales/backtests)? 3. Institutional Results: ¿Puedes lograr Sharpe ≥3.0, PF >2.5, <10% DD en XAUUSD? ¿Qué te da confianza? 4. Demo EA: ¿Tienes una señal de EA top (MQL5/Myfxbook) con 100+

EA for account Protection 50+ USD Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when

We are looking for a professional MQL5 developer to create an advanced scalping EA 30+ USD Project description: Development of a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor (EA), optimized for small capital accounts (starting from 50 USD) with 1:30 leverage on the IC Markets broker platform. The EA should be ready for use on both demo and live accounts, with pre-optimized settings, but with the flexibility to adjust all parameters. Mandatory technical requirements (all must be demonstrated in a working demo)

XML FILE-Deriv Bot 30+ USD I need an edit and modification done to a deriv bot, who has experience in same, please reach out, Currently I have a system that only martingales on new signal but I want it immediately after a loss and then switch to ping pong

🚀 Finish Simple MT5 EA (Almost Completed) 💻✨ 30+ USD Hello 👋🙂 I need help with a very small finishing task 🧩 A previous programmer almost completed the EA , but stopped right before the finish line 🏁😅 Everything is already prepared and clear — just needs the final touch 🔧✨ This is NOT strategy work ❌🧠 The trading logic is already done, tested and working ✅ Only simple completion / cleanup needed. ✅ What’s already provided: Python source code 🐍 Exact entry &

Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USD Need a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe

Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USD We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade