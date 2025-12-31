MQL4 Experts
Specification
Hi I would like to create an ea based on a product in mql5 marketplace. The previous freelancer is unable to do this due to the buffers are hidden.It is a simple arrow indicator.I want trade buy when arrow points up,trade sell when arrow points down. Leave a space for me to input lot number.
Similar orders
An expert advisor based on 15 minute candle range 50 - 100 USDThis is a reversal strategy based on the range of a 15 minute candle. Functions of the EA · Draw a range (high to low) of a specified 15 minute candle e.g. 15:00 (of course this can be 3 x 5 minute candles. The trade is taken in the 5 minute chart so this might be easier) · Compare the range of this candle to the value of the Daily ATR – the range must be a certain percentage of the Daily ATR e.g. 20%
Mt5 Scalper Ea 100+ USDHi i want to make Mt5 scalping ea which works on xauusd and highly profitable who have strategy please dm me and with demo version of ea so i can test and see how it works before buying it
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
XML FILE-Deriv Bot 30+ USDI need an edit and modification done to a deriv bot, who has experience in same, please reach out, Currently I have a system that only martingales on new signal but I want it immediately after a loss and then switch to ping pong
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USDNeed a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USDWe're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders24
Arbitrage count1