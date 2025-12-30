FreelanceSections

Writing of an Expert Advisor for Asia and London Buy side or Sell side liquidity sweeps.

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization

Specification

I want to develop and EA first to use for back testing, then to use for trading. 

This will be done on the 15 min timeframe. 

The EA must

  1. Identify sessions highs and lows with specific timings (Asian, London, NY),
  2. Place three EMA and ensure that the 50, 100 and 200 exponential moving averages are in order to give directional bias
    1. Sell bias  = 50 below the 100, which is below the 200
    2. Buy bias = 50 above the 100, which is above the 200
  3. Wait for buy or sell side liquidity of the previous session, to get 'swept' depending on EMA bias, 
  4. Wait for a confirmation candle 
    1. Sell - 15min bearish candle
    2. Buy - 15 min bullish candle
  5. Place an order on the break of the confirmation candle
  6. Stop loss below the sweep
  7. Take profit 2:1
There are a couple of simple invalidations but happy to discuss this further.

Files:

PNG
US500_2025-12-30_20-51-15.png
135.7 Kb

