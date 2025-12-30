Specification
I want to develop and EA first to use for back testing, then to use for trading.
This will be done on the 15 min timeframe.
The EA must
- Identify sessions highs and lows with specific timings (Asian, London, NY),
- Place three EMA and ensure that the 50, 100 and 200 exponential moving averages are in order to give directional bias
- Sell bias = 50 below the 100, which is below the 200
- Buy bias = 50 above the 100, which is above the 200
- Wait for buy or sell side liquidity of the previous session, to get 'swept' depending on EMA bias,
- Wait for a confirmation candle
- Sell - 15min bearish candle
- Buy - 15 min bullish candle
- Place an order on the break of the confirmation candle
- Stop loss below the sweep
- Take profit 2:1
There are a couple of simple invalidations but happy to discuss this further.
