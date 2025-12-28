FreelanceSections

MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting)

Specification

I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution.

This project requires strict close-based logic, multi-indicator buffer processing, and non-repainting behavior.


HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS

  • Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only

  • All conditions are checked only after candle close

  • Logic is based on multiple independent indicators (5 condition groups)

  • No repainting, no intrabar logic

  • Must support Telegram alerts via Bot API

  • Must include internal anti-spam protection

  • Must display a debug panel showing which condition groups passed/failed

 INDICATOR SETUP

  • Indicator 1: Triggers when ALL condition groups are satisfied

  • Indicator 2: Triggers when core conditions + partial confirmation are satisfied

Exact logic, indicator names, and buffer mappings will be shared after developer selection.

ALERT OUTPUT

Telegram message must include:

  • Symbol

  • Timeframe

  • Direction

  • Candle close time

  • Condition status (summary only)

CONFIGURATION REQUIREMENTS

  • Enable/disable alerts

  • Telegram bot token & chat ID

  • Debug on/off

  • User-adjustable indicator parameters

DEVELOPER REQUIREMENTS

Please apply only if you:

  • Have strong MQL5 experience

  • Are comfortable working with custom indicator buffers

  • Understand close-based, non-repainting signal logic

  • Have implemented Telegram alerts before

DELIVERABLES

  • .mq5 source code

  • .ex5 compiled file

  • Basic usage instructions

CONFIDENTIALITY

Full strategy logic will be shared only with the selected developer.


