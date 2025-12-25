MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need an MQL5 indicator that identifies reversals without repainting or placing signals with an offset. The goal is to minimize lag and reduce whipsaw trades.
Requirements:
- No repainting
- No signal offset
- Emphasis on reducing lag
- MQL5 compatible
- Clear, concise code
If you have the expertise to create a reliable, high-performance indicator, let's discuss collaboration. Please don't contact if you can't meet these requirements."
Some tips:
- *Be specific about the image*: Mention the image shows the desired indicator behavior.
- *Define "minimal lag"*: Clarify how much lag is acceptable.
- *Specify the markets/timeframes*: Mention if this is for specific markets (e.g., forex, stocks) or timeframes.
