Specification
Looking for an experienced MT4 developer to create a custom EUR/USD intraday Expert Advisor.
The EA is based on price action / market structure logic combined with standard built-in indicators.
Entries are confirmed on candle close, and the system may allow multiple entries when conditions repeat.
Requirements:
-
Fixed SL & TP on every trade
-
% risk position sizing
-
Partial TP: 80% at RR 3, remaining 20% runner
-
Max daily drawdown protection
-
News filter (30 min before / 60 min after)
-
Spread filter
-
Trading hours: 08:00–18:00
-
EUR/USD only, no custom indicators
Clean code, accurate rule implementation, and stability are required. Optimization should be limited and well-defined.
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0