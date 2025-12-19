Specification
I am seeking a specialist to assist with installing multiple existing robots for use on prop accounts.
- Expertise in the most profitable robots is required.
- Assistance with setting up MT4 and prop account connections is needed.
- Hands-on availability for questions is appreciated. Looking forward to hearing from you.
The budget is negotiable.
Kind regards,
Richard
Project information
Budget
100 - 500 USD
VAT (21%): 21 - 105 USD
Total: 121 - 605 USD
For the developer90 - 450 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0