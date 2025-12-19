Hi there,

I would like to convert a pine script/trading view indicator to a MT5 indicator.

I'm looking for someone familiar with converting Pine script to MT5 to do this job as I am not educated in the pine script, so you need to understand the strategy behind the working from the script.

There should be opportunity to select all the Forex, commodity, stocks from the respective broker account in the MT5.

Please review the Pine Script code file before contacting me:

The indicator is largely based on the OHLC data of the CDV candles



+ Pinescript code - indicator main chart => This is the main indicator file

+ Pinescript code - indicator subwindow => This indicator displays CDV candles and follows the same logic as the main indicator, with unnecessary parts removed

+ Screenshot => This screenshot shows how the indicator is displayed on TradingView

At the end of the project, I will need two files: .mq5 and .ex5.

Proper testing will be required (report) and needs to be confirmed from my end before the payment release.

Thanks!