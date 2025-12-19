FreelanceSections

I need convert a pine script/trading view indicator to MT5 indicator

MQL5 Indicators Converting

Specification

Hi there,

I would like to convert a pine script/trading view indicator to a MT5 indicator.

I'm looking for someone familiar with converting Pine script to MT5 to do this job as I am not educated in the pine script, so you need to understand the strategy behind the working from the script.

There should be opportunity to select all the Forex, commodity, stocks from the respective broker account in the MT5.

Please review the Pine Script code file before contacting me:

The indicator is largely based on the OHLC data of the CDV candles

+ Pinescript code - indicator main chart => This is the main indicator file

+ Pinescript code - indicator subwindow => This indicator displays CDV candles and follows the same logic as the main indicator, with unnecessary parts removed

+ Screenshot => This screenshot shows how the indicator is displayed on TradingView

At the end of the project, I will need two files: .mq5 and .ex5.

Proper testing will be required (report) and needs to be confirmed from my end before the payment release.

Thanks!


Files:

TXT
Pinescript code - indicator main chart.txt
82.0 Kb
TXT
Pinescript code - indicator subwindow.txt
37.5 Kb
PNG
Screenshot.png
239.7 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(392)
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(488)
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
3
Developer 3
Rating
(26)
Projects
29
41%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(426)
Projects
620
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
(10)
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(98)
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(263)
Projects
592
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
10
Developer 10
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(5)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Busy
12
Developer 12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(13)
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
16
Developer 16
Rating
(2)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(52)
Projects
89
25%
Arbitration
8
75% / 13%
Overdue
44
49%
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(2622)
Projects
3326
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
20
Developer 20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
22
Developer 22
Rating
(7)
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
0% / 71%
Overdue
0
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(49)
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
(11)
Projects
23
52%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
6
26%
Working
25
Developer 25
Rating
(24)
Projects
31
19%
Arbitration
4
50% / 25%
Overdue
4
13%
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
(9)
Projects
10
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
27
Developer 27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
29
Developer 29
Rating
(2)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
30
Developer 30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
31
Developer 31
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
32
Developer 32
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
33
Developer 33
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
Similar orders
Help with choosing & installing robots 100 - 500 USD
I am seeking a specialist to assist with installing multiple existing robots for use on prop accounts. - Expertise in the most profitable robots is required. - Assistance with setting up MT4 and prop account connections is needed. - Hands-on availability for questions is appreciated. Looking forward to hearing from you. The budget is negotiable. Kind regards, Richard
CAP CHANNEL REMAKE - Tradingview Version 30+ USD
I’m looking for a developer to create a PINESCRIPT of the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) version of the Cap Channel indicator. The free version of this indicator is publicly available at the following link for reference: https://tradingfinder.com/products/indicators/mt5/cap-channel-trading-free-download/ While the basic functionality is accessible, I specifically need a custom-built version with full access to the source
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USD
Hey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
MT4 EA Developer Needed -Price Action / Market Structure (EURUSD M1) 30 - 50 USD
I’m looking for an experienced MQL4 developer to build a custom EUR/USD M1 scalping EA from scratch (no templates). Core Requirements Market structure logic using objective rules Swing highs/lows CHOCH → BOS sequence Candle-close confirmation only (no wicks, no repainting) Entry logic based on structure + Stochastic conditions Risk-based position sizing (% risk calculated from SL distance) Fixed SL & TP on every
Transaction finalising 500+ USD
Hello can we finalise on the ea right here for trust apply with your name and secret code for reference. Attach all files for the ea and indicator we finish up include the tutorial
Indicator 75+ USD
Does anyone have a good indicator for helping with finding the end of a pullback No repainting and no using future candles for confirmation (if future candles are needed signal should he shifted to the right woth how many candles are needed to confirm)
MT4 Expert Advisor Development – EUR/USD Intraday Trading System 30 - 50 USD
Looking for an experienced MT 4 developer to create a custom EUR/USD intraday Expert Advisor . The EA is based on price action / market structure logic combined with standard built-in indicators . Entries are confirmed on candle close , and the system may allow multiple entries when conditions repeat. Requirements: Fixed SL & TP on every trade % risk position sizing Partial TP: 80% at RR 3 , remaining 20% runner Max
MQL5 Indicator Developer Needed (Market Structure + Fibonacci) 30 - 50 USD
Looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom non-repainting market structure indicator . Requirements: Swing high / swing low detection using fractal-based logic (2 candles left & right) Break of Structure (BOS) detection (confirmed by price break) User-selectable timeframe for structure calculation Automatic Fibonacci drawing on valid structure breaks Only specific retracement levels (e.g. 0.618 &
Traingview indicator 30+ USD
I would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Looking for experienced developer woth trading knowledge (can turn into long term relationship) 50 - 250 USD
Hi guys looking for a reversal indicator (including a strategy for it) that places signals on chart (will attach screenshots below for reference and have a look at them before applying) Signals must he placed at candle close without shift and not repaint. Since I'm offering a high budget I want everything to run smoothly in these steps 1. Send screenahots of it 2. I'll give you feedback what to change or we'll skip

Project information

Budget
100 - 250 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0