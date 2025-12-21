PLATFORM METATRADER 5

STRUCTURE ROBOT :

1) SUPPLY & DEMAND + FVG







⸻



2) ORDER BLOCK → IMPULSE → RETRACEMENT → FVG





⸻



3) LIQUIDITY SWEEP → ENTRY ON FIRST FVG (Post-Sweep)





⸻



4) WYCKOFF SPRING + SOS + LPS + FVG







Robot Menu Structure



Operating Mode Selection

• Dropdown menu to select the operating mode.

• When opened, the menu displays all available strategies.

• The user must select which operating mode/strategy will be used first.



Optional Confirmation Filters

• Ability to use additional filters such as Supertrend, enabled or disabled via true/false toggles.

• All indicators must be fully configurable, with:

• selectable timeframe

• adjustable parameters

• This applies to all indicators used by the robot.



Trade Averaging Section

• Option to enable or disable trade averaging (ON/OFF).

• Ability to set:

• maximum number of averaging trades

• averaging multiplier

• Full control to decide whether trade averaging is used and how it behaves

Please use this structure as a reference framework for organizing the robot and its menu.

You are free to add your own input or improvements wherever you think it is necessary to achieve the best possible result.



If you notice that something is missing, incomplete, or could be implemented in a better way, feel free to add it.

The goal is to build a solid, flexible, and well-structured system, so your experience and suggestions are welcome and appreciated.

Please note that I would like

,

imported or used as external libraries.

Each indicator should be complete, customizable, and self-contained within the project.



