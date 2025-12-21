Hello Developers, I need a utility that allows to me open multiple positions. First the utility will show me all currency pairs on the watch list, and it will give me the option to either buy, sell, or neutral for each currency pair. Secondly, lot sizes for all currency pairs (that are not neutral) are determined through an input of cost per pip (USD). Lastly, then the execute button, which opens positions according
This is a reversal strategy based on the range of a 15 minute candle. Functions of the EA · Draw a range (high to low) of a specified 15 minute candle e.g. 15:00 (of course this can be 3 x 5 minute candles. The trade is taken in the 5 minute chart so this might be easier) · Compare the range of this candle to the value of the Daily ATR – the range must be a certain percentage of the Daily ATR e.g. 20%
Hi i want to make Mt5 scalping ea which works on xauusd and highly profitable who have strategy please dm me and with demo version of ea so i can test and see how it works before buying it
1. Background & MQL5 Journey: ¿Cuéntame un poco sobre tu background en trading algorítmico y qué te emociona de crear EAs de alto rendimiento? 2. Experience: ¿Cuáles son 2-3 EAs destacados que has creado (mercados, Sharpe, PF, señales/backtests)? 3. Institutional Results: ¿Puedes lograr Sharpe ≥3.0, PF >2.5, <10% DD en XAUUSD? ¿Qué te da confianza? 4. Demo EA: ¿Tienes una señal de EA top (MQL5/Myfxbook) con 100+
Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
Project description: Development of a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor (EA), optimized for small capital accounts (starting from 50 USD) with 1:30 leverage on the IC Markets broker platform. The EA should be ready for use on both demo and live accounts, with pre-optimized settings, but with the flexibility to adjust all parameters. Mandatory technical requirements (all must be demonstrated in a working demo)
I need an edit and modification done to a deriv bot, who has experience in same, please reach out, Currently I have a system that only martingales on new signal but I want it immediately after a loss and then switch to ping pong
Hello 👋🙂 I need help with a very small finishing task 🧩 A previous programmer almost completed the EA , but stopped right before the finish line 🏁😅 Everything is already prepared and clear — just needs the final touch 🔧✨ This is NOT strategy work ❌🧠 The trading logic is already done, tested and working ✅ Only simple completion / cleanup needed. ✅ What’s already provided: Python source code 🐍 Exact entry &
Need a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
We're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade