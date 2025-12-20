MQL5 Experts
Specification
Hello,
I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester.
The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy.
🔹 Strategy Summary
- Timeframe: M30
- Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD
- Core Logic:
- Market structure using Swing High / Swing Low
- BOS / CHOCH detection
- Displacement leg
- 30–50% retracement entry
- Fair Value Gap (2 & 3 candle)
- Liquidity logic (equal highs/lows, buy-side & sell-side liquidity taken)
- Untested BOS/CHOCH retest zones
- Risk management:
- 4% risk per trade
- SL beyond BOS candle
- TP at nearest swing high/low
- Spread filter & max trades per direction
🔹 Current Problem
- EA loads successfully
- No trades are triggered
- Very likely causes:
- Filters too strict (liquidity + untested zones + FVG overlap)
- Logic order / state issues (g_CurrentLeg.active, trend reset)
- Conditions not aligning on the same candle
- Execution / symbol / tick value handling on indices
🔹 What I Need From You
- Add debug Print() logs for each major condition:
- BOS / CHOCH detection
- Liquidity taken
- Untested structure zone found
- FVG overlap
- Entry blocked reason
- Identify which condition prevents entries
- Fix logic so the EA:
- Takes valid trades
- Does not overtrade
- Respects the existing SMC rules
- (Optional but preferred)
- Add a debug mode ON/OFF input
- Mark BOS, FVG, Liquidity, and entry on chart
🔹 Deliverables
- Working .mq5 source code
- Explanation of what was blocking trades
- Clean, commented fixes (no over-engineering)
I will provide the full .mq5 file and can run Strategy Tester screenshots if needed.
Please let me know:
- Your experience with SMC / market structure EAs
- Estimated time to debug
- Fixed price for this task
Kind regards,
Clearance Nkosana Mabaso
