MQL5 Experts
Specification
Project Description
I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a rule-based Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
This is a deterministic, non-repainting trading system, designed for professional risk management and prop-firm environments.
Core Scope
The EA must implement algorithmic Smart Money Concepts, including:
- Market structure logic (BOS / CHOCH)
- Liquidity concepts (equal highs/lows, liquidity sweeps)
- Institutional price zones (Order Blocks and/or Fair Value Gaps)
- Multi-timeframe logic (context + execution)
- Fixed risk/reward execution model
- Full risk management and trade protection logic
All trading decisions must be rule-based and auditable.
Instruments
Major FX pairs and Gold.
(Exact symbols shared privately with shortlisted candidates.)
Technical Requirements
- Pure MQL5 (no DLLs)
- Clean, well-structured source code
- Fully configurable inputs
- Detailed logs explaining trade decisions
- Compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester
Deliverables
- .mq5 source file
- Input documentation
- Backtest reports
- Short user manual
How to Apply
Please include in your proposal:
- How you algorithmically detect market structure (BOS / CHOCH)
- How you define and validate liquidity in code
- An example of a previous rule-based EA you’ve developed
Shortlisted developers will receive full technical specifications privately.
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
250 - 500 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0