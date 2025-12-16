Specification
Looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom non-repainting market structure indicator.
Requirements:
-
Swing high / swing low detection using fractal-based logic (2 candles left & right)
-
Break of Structure (BOS) detection (confirmed by price break)
-
User-selectable timeframe for structure calculation
-
Automatic Fibonacci drawing on valid structure breaks
-
Only specific retracement levels (e.g. 0.618 & 0.79)
-
-
Clear on-chart visuals (structure points, BOS, fib zone)
-
Alerts (popup & push notifications)
-
Optional noise filter to ignore insignificant swings
-
Must be fixed and non-repainting
Please share your:
-
Relevant past work or examples
-
Estimated timeline
-
Fixed price quote
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
620
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
14
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
15
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
17
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
43
7%
Arbitration
18
6% / 78%
Overdue
26
60%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USDHi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0