Specification
I would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair value gaps to be able to be customized in length I would like the border of the fair value gaps to be highlighted and extended to where the current price is as we trade into it so I can see which fair value gaps were trading into , I would like the liquidity sweep to have a ….$$$ marker I would like the inversion fair value gap to be customizeable , I would like to add ict kill zones such as session highs and lows , like New York am high and low , New York pm high and low New York lunch high and low , Asia session highs or low , London session highs or lows , with customized time setting cus sometimes ppl don’t know what the actual time is for those sessions when they start , and I would like a checklist for when a trade set up is printing it’ll look something like “ liquidity sweep , HTF pd array ( it’ll show what time frame pd array the liquidity sweep happened in if it’s multiple pd arrays it’ll say the time frames starting from lowest time frame to biggest ) , if it’s a session high or low that got swept it’ll say the session high or low that got swept , it’ll say ifvg for the entry it’ll say SMT if there is an SMT with ES and I would want to add SMTs with ES, I would like for it to be customizeable in case I wanna trade a different indicies , I would want to add after a trade wins or losses I would like for there to be an RR label to show what’s the highest RR the trade went to before going break even , this will be calculated by a 1 to 1 RR, so if the trade hits 1 to 1 RR I would like it to keep tracking the RR before price coms back to entry and when you hover over the RR it’ll tell you what were the reasons for the trade , it’ll have the same checklist , and I would like for it to be back test compatible on trading view , and that’s basically it obviously I would want customized settings like colors for the fvgs , label positioning , color of the highlighted border , color of the …$$$ liquidity sweep stuff like that you know , color of the SMT like stuff like that you know
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0