MQL5 Experts
Specification
EA Concept
• Cycle-based one-direction grid EA
• Trade direction is decided by indicators
• Only one direction per cycle (Buy OR Sell)
• Fixed lot size for all trades (No lot multiplication / martingale)
• No hedging, no opposite trades
________________________________________
Important Special Rules
🔹 Manual Trade Handling
• If a manual trade is opened by the user:
o EA must detect and recognize this trade
o EA must include it in the active cycle
o All EA rules (TP, SL, cycle logic) must apply to it
________________________________________
🔹 One Trade Close = Cycle Close
• If any trade in the cycle closes (TP, SL, or manual close):
o EA must immediately close the entire cycle
o Close all remaining open trades
o Reset the cycle
o Start a new cycle only on the next valid indicator signal
________________________________________
Inputs
• Lot Size (same for all trades)
• Magic Number
• Max Trades per Cycle
• Grid Distance (between trades)
• First Trade Take Profit (points)
• Cycle Take Profit (basket TP)
• Cycle Stop Loss (basket SL)
• Trading Start Time
• Trading End Time
• Indicators (for 1st trade triggering)
________________________________________
Direction Logic
• Indicators are checked only when no cycle is active
• Buy signal → start Buy cycle
• Sell signal → start Sell cycle
• Direction is locked until the cycle ends
________________________________________
First Trade Logic
• Open first trade based on indicator signal
• Apply First Trade TP immediately
• If first trade hits TP:
o Cycle ends
o No grid trades are opened
________________________________________
Grid / Recovery Logic
• Grid trades open only if price moves against the first trade
• All trades:
o Same direction
o Same fixed lot size
• New trade opens every Grid Distance
• Do not exceed Max Trades per Cycle
________________________________________
Cycle End Conditions
The cycle must close immediately if any one of the following happens:
1. Any trade in the cycle closes
2. First trade TP is hit
3. Total floating profit ≥ Cycle TP
4. Total floating loss ≥ Cycle SL
➡ Close all trades
➡ Reset cycle
➡ Wait for next indicator signal
________________________________________
Trading Hours
• New trades allowed only within trading hours
• Active cycles continue to be managed outside trading hours
• New cycle starts only inside allowed time
