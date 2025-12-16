EA Concept

• Cycle-based one-direction grid EA

• Trade direction is decided by indicators

• Only one direction per cycle (Buy OR Sell)

• Fixed lot size for all trades (No lot multiplication / martingale)

• No hedging, no opposite trades

________________________________________

Important Special Rules

🔹 Manual Trade Handling

• If a manual trade is opened by the user:

o EA must detect and recognize this trade

o EA must include it in the active cycle

o All EA rules (TP, SL, cycle logic) must apply to it

________________________________________

🔹 One Trade Close = Cycle Close

• If any trade in the cycle closes (TP, SL, or manual close):

o EA must immediately close the entire cycle

o Close all remaining open trades

o Reset the cycle

o Start a new cycle only on the next valid indicator signal

________________________________________

Inputs

• Lot Size (same for all trades)

• Magic Number

• Max Trades per Cycle

• Grid Distance (between trades)

• First Trade Take Profit (points)

• Cycle Take Profit (basket TP)

• Cycle Stop Loss (basket SL)

• Trading Start Time

• Trading End Time

• Indicators (for 1st trade triggering)

________________________________________

Direction Logic

• Indicators are checked only when no cycle is active

• Buy signal → start Buy cycle

• Sell signal → start Sell cycle

• Direction is locked until the cycle ends

________________________________________

First Trade Logic

• Open first trade based on indicator signal

• Apply First Trade TP immediately

• If first trade hits TP:

o Cycle ends

o No grid trades are opened

________________________________________

Grid / Recovery Logic

• Grid trades open only if price moves against the first trade

• All trades:

o Same direction

o Same fixed lot size

• New trade opens every Grid Distance

• Do not exceed Max Trades per Cycle

________________________________________

Cycle End Conditions

The cycle must close immediately if any one of the following happens:

1. Any trade in the cycle closes

2. First trade TP is hit

3. Total floating profit ≥ Cycle TP

4. Total floating loss ≥ Cycle SL

➡ Close all trades

➡ Reset cycle

➡ Wait for next indicator signal

________________________________________

Trading Hours

• New trades allowed only within trading hours

• Active cycles continue to be managed outside trading hours

• New cycle starts only inside allowed time