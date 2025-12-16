FreelanceSections

MT5 EA – One-Side Grid

MQL5 Experts

Specification

EA Concept
Cycle-based one-direction grid EA
Trade direction is decided by indicators
Only one direction per cycle (Buy OR Sell)
Fixed lot size for all trades (No lot multiplication / martingale)
No hedging, no opposite trades
________________________________________
Important Special Rules
🔹 Manual Trade Handling
If a manual trade is opened by the user:
o EA must detect and recognize this trade
o EA must include it in the active cycle
o All EA rules (TP, SL, cycle logic) must apply to it
________________________________________
🔹 One Trade Close = Cycle Close
If any trade in the cycle closes (TP, SL, or manual close):
o EA must immediately close the entire cycle
o Close all remaining open trades
o Reset the cycle
o Start a new cycle only on the next valid indicator signal
________________________________________
Inputs
Lot Size (same for all trades)
Magic Number
Max Trades per Cycle
Grid Distance (between trades)
First Trade Take Profit (points)
Cycle Take Profit (basket TP)
Cycle Stop Loss (basket SL)
Trading Start Time
Trading End Time
Indicators (for 1st trade triggering)
________________________________________
Direction Logic
Indicators are checked only when no cycle is active
Buy signal → start Buy cycle
Sell signal → start Sell cycle
Direction is locked until the cycle ends
________________________________________
First Trade Logic
Open first trade based on indicator signal
Apply First Trade TP immediately
If first trade hits TP:
o Cycle ends
o No grid trades are opened
________________________________________
Grid / Recovery Logic
Grid trades open only if price moves against the first trade
All trades:
o Same direction
o Same fixed lot size
New trade opens every Grid Distance
Do not exceed Max Trades per Cycle
________________________________________
Cycle End Conditions
The cycle must close immediately if any one of the following happens:
1. Any trade in the cycle closes
2. First trade TP is hit
3. Total floating profit ≥ Cycle TP
4. Total floating loss ≥ Cycle SL
➡ Close all trades
➡ Reset cycle
➡ Wait for next indicator signal
________________________________________
Trading Hours
New trades allowed only within trading hours
Active cycles continue to be managed outside trading hours
New cycle starts only inside allowed time

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(20)
Projects
26
4%
Arbitration
4
0% / 0%
Overdue
3
12%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(625)
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(27)
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
6
Developer 6
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(163)
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(278)
Projects
340
37%
Arbitration
6
50% / 17%
Overdue
7
2%
Free
Published: 5 codes
10
Developer 10
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
(488)
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
12
Developer 12
Rating
(48)
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(304)
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
14
Developer 14
Rating
(24)
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Loaded
15
Developer 15
Rating
(77)
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(42)
Projects
55
4%
Arbitration
6
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
7%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
20
Developer 20
Rating
(390)
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
21
Developer 21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
(98)
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
23
Developer 23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)

Customer

(3)
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0