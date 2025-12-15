MQL5 Experts Converting
Specification
I have a TradingView indicator that:
-
Defines the daily Globex Open price
-
Plots two horizontal pivot lines above and below the open at +10 and +20 points
-
Shows an alert label when the price crosses the +20 level
I’m looking for an experienced developer to convert this indicator to QuantTower in C#, keeping the same functionality and providing the full source code.
