FreelanceSections

Convert TradingView Indicator to QuantTower (C#)

MQL5 Experts Converting

Specification


I have a TradingView indicator that:

  • Defines the daily Globex Open price

  • Plots two horizontal pivot lines above and below the open at +10 and +20 points

  • Shows an alert label when the price crosses the +20 level

I’m looking for an experienced developer to convert this indicator to QuantTower in C#, keeping the same functionality and providing the full source code.


Files:

PNG
FuturesPivot_V6.png
20.2 Kb
TXT
FuturePivots_V6_51l.txt
9.9 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(27)
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
2
Developer 2
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(98)
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
(25)
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(4)
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
14% / 57%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(6)
Projects
10
10%
Arbitration
9
0% / 89%
Overdue
1
10%
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free

Project information

Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
to 4 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0