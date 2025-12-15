MQL4 Experts
Specification
So here's the thing some might say it's not true or fake but I actually have a 100% win rate strategy. I make use of 2 indicators .1 of which is a advance supply and demand indicator for mt4 and the other a scalping signal indicator for mt4 as well. Here's the thing it is actually 100% accurate the thing is I don't have the time everyday to sit in front of the charts. So i though why not create a EA that would enter and exit on the rules of the strategy and indicators.THE BIG PROBLEM IS THAT I DO NOT HAVE ANY MONEY TO PAY ANYONE TO CREATE THE EA FOR ME. As I did back testing on a demo account. Once again YESS it is 100% accurate and 6 month of back testing will agree with what I'm saying.SO I WAS WONDERING IF ANYONE would be willing to help me create this EA please and whoever helps me can have a free lifetime license to the EA.YESSS YOU CAN HAVE THE 100%ACCURATE EA FOR FREE in return for helping me create it. Please help me I promise that this will be life changing for us.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
27
26%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
7%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
5
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
10
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
9
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
29
41%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
14% / 57%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
23
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Rating
Projects
47
70%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0