Need help with 100% accurate strategy that I want to turn into a EA MQL4 Experts

Specification

So here's the thing some might say it's not true or fake but I actually have a 100% win rate strategy. I make use of 2 indicators .1 of which is a advance supply and demand indicator for mt4 and the other a scalping signal indicator for mt4 as well. Here's the thing it is actually 100% accurate the thing is I don't have the time everyday to sit in front of the charts. So i though why not create a EA that would enter and exit on the rules of the strategy and indicators.THE BIG PROBLEM IS THAT I DO NOT HAVE ANY MONEY TO PAY ANYONE TO CREATE THE EA FOR ME. As I did back testing on a demo account. Once again YESS it is 100% accurate and 6 month of back testing will agree with what I'm saying.SO I WAS WONDERING IF ANYONE would be willing to help me create this EA please and whoever helps me can have a free lifetime license to the EA.YESSS YOU CAN HAVE THE 100%ACCURATE EA FOR FREE in return for helping me create it. Please help me I promise that this will be life changing for us.