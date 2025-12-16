MQL5 Experts Consultation
Specification
hello developer i need ready ea which is having good win ratio on gold and major forex pair with max drawdown of 5-8% in short i want to pass prop funded account
Rules
Rules
|Profit Target
|8%
|Maximum Daily Loss
|3%
|Maximum Overall Loss
|8%
it should follow this rules and i will be needed it for a week to test before i buy it with source code
Project information
Budget
50 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders158
Arbitrage count0