MQL5 Experts
Specification
I am searching for an MT5 EA to trade prop-firm challenge accounts. I don't have a specific strategy but i'm open to use any , the EA must have verified, successful performance over the last 3 years(2022-2025), including both back test and forward-test results. I will also conduct my own back testing before use. price and budget are open and based on results of EA and our negotiation.
