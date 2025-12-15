MQL5 Experts
Specification
I’m looking to purchase an existing MT5 Expert Advisor with full source code. Serious enquiries only, please.
Mandatory requirements:
-
Full .mq5 source code included (readable and preferably well-commented)
-
Backtest coverage: 4 years (January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2025)
-
Backtest details must be provided, including data source and tick/data quality
-
Demo forward test: Minimum 1 month on a live or demo broker after a successful backtest
-
Target performance: Approximately 15% average monthly return
Please contact me only if your EA already meets these criteria or can clearly demonstrate them.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
8
13%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
Published: 1 code
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
10
10%
Arbitration
9
0% / 89%
Overdue
1
10%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Customer
Placed orders8
Arbitrage count0