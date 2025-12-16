Specification
I have a perfectly working EA that always gets altered, I need special security features implemented, and I already have a great idea of what I need. Super easy, codes already work, just need tweaking here and there. Cybersecurity proficiency would be a positive.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
11
64%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
55
4%
Arbitration
6
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
7%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
3326
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
9
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
12
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
15
Rating
Projects
88
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
Working
16
Rating
Projects
15
40%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
7%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
18
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
21
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
22
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Busy
23
Rating
Projects
546
53%
Arbitration
13
69% / 15%
Overdue
3
1%
Free
24
Rating
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
29
Rating
Projects
9
22%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
70 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 50 to 100 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0