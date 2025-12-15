Specification
I need a MT5 Expert Advisor.
Market: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Strategy:
- Trade only during London and New York sessions
- Trend filter using EMA
- Entry on breakout of recent high/low
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
Risk Management:
- Risk per trade: 0.5% – 1%
- Max 3 trades per day
- Stop trading after daily loss limit
Requirements:
- Inputs must be adjustable
- Clean and commented MQL5 source code
- No martingale
- No grid
- Demo testing before final delivery
Deliverables:
- .mq5 source code
- Compiled EA
- Short explanation of how it works
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
298
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
12
8%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
684
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
972
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
7
Rating
Projects
785
48%
Arbitration
70
16% / 53%
Overdue
139
18%
Loaded
8
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
9
Rating
Projects
10
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
16
Rating
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
17
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
18
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
19
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
20
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
21
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
22
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
23
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
24
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
102
23%
Arbitration
12
25% / 17%
Overdue
13
13%
Free
27
Rating
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
28
Rating
Projects
8
13%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
Published: 1 code
29
Rating
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
31
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
32
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
33
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
34
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
35
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
36
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
14% / 57%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
37
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
38
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
39
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
40
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
41
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
42
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
43
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
44
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
100 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 5 to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0