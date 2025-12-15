FreelanceSections

MT5 EA for XAUUSD (Risk Managed, No Martingale)

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization

Specification

I need a MT5 Expert Advisor.

Market: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15

Strategy:
- Trade only during London and New York sessions
- Trend filter using EMA
- Entry on breakout of recent high/low
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

Risk Management:
- Risk per trade: 0.5% – 1%
- Max 3 trades per day
- Stop trading after daily loss limit

Requirements:
- Inputs must be adjustable
- Clean and commented MQL5 source code
- No martingale
- No grid
- Demo testing before final delivery

Deliverables:
- .mq5 source code
- Compiled EA
- Short explanation of how it works

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(237)
Projects
298
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(8)
Projects
12
8%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(432)
Projects
684
34%
Arbitration
32
72% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(621)
Projects
972
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
7
Developer 7
Rating
(451)
Projects
785
48%
Arbitration
70
16% / 53%
Overdue
139
18%
Loaded
8
Developer 8
Rating
(488)
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
9
Developer 9
Rating
(9)
Projects
10
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(5)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(15)
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
13
Developer 13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(304)
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
16
Developer 16
Rating
(321)
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
17
Developer 17
Rating
(27)
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
18
Developer 18
Rating
(539)
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
19
Developer 19
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
20
Developer 20
Rating
(1)
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
22
Developer 22
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
23
Developer 23
Rating
(9)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
25
Developer 25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
(54)
Projects
102
23%
Arbitration
12
25% / 17%
Overdue
13
13%
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
(159)
Projects
284
35%
Arbitration
17
24% / 59%
Overdue
42
15%
Loaded
28
Developer 28
Rating
(5)
Projects
8
13%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
Published: 1 code
29
Developer 29
Rating
(49)
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
30
Developer 30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
31
Developer 31
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
32
Developer 32
Rating
(74)
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
33
Developer 33
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
34
Developer 34
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
35
Developer 35
Rating
(6)
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
36
Developer 36
Rating
(4)
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
7
14% / 57%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
37
Developer 37
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
38
Developer 38
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
39
Developer 39
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
40
Developer 40
Rating
(52)
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
41
Developer 41
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
42
Developer 42
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
43
Developer 43
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
44
Developer 44
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code 30 - 190 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4‑year backtest (2022‑2025) report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. Please without concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USD
Title: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USD
Subject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
An Expert Advidsor Based on All strategy 100+ USD
"Hello! I am an experienced programmer specializing in automated trading software for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) and MetaTrader 5 (MQL5). My goal is to help traders turn their manual strategies into fully automated robots (Expert Advisors) and custom indicators. My services include: Developing Expert Advisors (EA) from scratch based on your strategy. Creating Custom Indicators and Scripts. Modifying existing EAs (adding
Looking for Expert MT4 And MT5 Developer (EA + News Indicator Conversion) 30 - 50 USD
Hello Developers, I am looking for a professional and experienced MQL developer to assist with a project involving the conversion of an existing MT4 Expert Advisor to MT5, including its integrated news indicator. Project Details: Convert a fully working MT4 EA to MT5 EA includes a news filter/indicator that must function correctly on MT5 Source files are provided in a compressed file The EA is mainly optimized and
MT5 / MQL5 Expert Advisor Developer (Production-Grade EA) 3000+ USD
Project Overview We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk . This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA. We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems . Project Objective Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor
MT4 EA – Multi-Zone Instant Close Blocker with Cooldown (Pure MQL4, NO DLL) - Demo Required before Payment 50+ USD
Updated Freelance Job Instruction (Copy-Paste Ready) Description: Hello, I need a simple, secure MT4 Expert Advisor (pure MQL4, NO DLLs ) that protects my XAUUSD trading by instantly closing any new position opened by another EA (identified by magic number) when price is inside user-defined "block zones", and then enforces a cooldown period before allowing the next position from that EA. This is for risk management
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USD
Looking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Want to do a strategy on tradingview 30+ USD
I have a simple strategy that need coding on tradingview Strategy using high low at seleted time and when breakout to entry buy sell. Everything will be explained on private
High-Precision Expert Advisor Development with 11 Indicator Confluence & MTF Filters 30 - 100 USD
The strategy is based on years of manual testing. Detailed requirements including custom indicator settings (VWAP, Kalman RSI, BrkVol etc.) will be provided. I am looking for a high-level MQL5 developer to build a robust Expert Advisor (EA) based on a proven strategy using 11 specific indicators. The system is designed for high-precision entries by filtering market noise and spikes. Key Requirements: •

Project information

Budget
100 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 5 to 7 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0