Hi all,

I've got an EA that shows promising results. I need it properly back-tested and optimized, with multiple datasets, in a complete, rigorous methodical way. Proper, professional backtesting with python and whatever other best tools and practices are considered best and thorough optimization is required, with results presented in a concise way, and the best performing input .sets returned to me.

I'm not looking to empty my wallet here, that's just a side project, I need to properly back test and optimize an ea. Simple job if you already have the tools.

Let me hear your offers.

Thank you!



