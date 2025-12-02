Title: Development of MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor for NASDAQ Hedging Strategy with Optimization & Backtesting

Description:

I am seeking an experienced MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4/MT5) developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on a specific NASDAQ hedging strategy. The EA will run on two separate accounts simultaneously with randomized hedging logic. All timing references are in New York Time (UTC-5).

Trading Strategy Overview:

Instrument: NASDAQ (may have different symbols depending on broker).

Trading Days: Monday through Friday (5 days a week).

Time Reference: Strategy is based on the 1-minute candle close at 9:29 AM NY time.

Entry Rules & Order Logic:

As soon as the 9:29 AM 1-minute candle closes, the EA should: Measure a 25-point move up and down from the candle close.

Immediately place Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders on both accounts. Randomized hedging logic: Ensure neither account ever enters in the same direction .

Randomly determine which account will buy and which will sell for each trade. Once one side of the 25-point move is triggered: All other pending orders must be immediately deleted .

Only one trade per account per day is active.

Risk Management:

Stop Loss: 15 points from the original 25-point move entry.

Take Profit: 70 points from the original 25-point move entry.

Risk per trade: 1% of account equity (e.g., on a $100,000 account, risk = $1,000 per trade).

Additional Features & Requirements:

Must be fully automated and capable of running daily without manual intervention .

Compatible with MT4 and MT5 .

Backtesting functionality: EA should calculate: Probabilities of winning and losing trades Longest winning streak Longest losing streak

Must allow optimization of strategy parameters to improve performance.

Developer should troubleshoot and refine the EA until it is performing at maximum capacity .

Proper order management to prevent overlapping trades or duplicate entries.

Code should be well-documented , modular, and easy to adjust (e.g., points, stop loss, take profit).

Include logging for entries, exits, order deletions, and risk calculations for debugging purposes.

EA should automatically calculate lot sizes based on the 1% risk per trade rule for the account size.

Deliverables:

Fully functional MT4/MT5 EA according to the specifications above.

Source code with comments and documentation.

Installation and setup instructions.

Guidance on optimization and backtesting settings.

Skills Required:

Strong experience in MT4/MT5 (MQL4/MQL5) programming

Experience with hedging strategies across multiple accounts

Knowledge of automated trading logic, order management, and randomized entries

Ability to optimize, backtest, and troubleshoot complex trading strategies

Understanding of risk-based lot sizing and trade management



