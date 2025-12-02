FreelanceSections

Expert advisor for back testing

MQL5 Experts Forex Strategy optimization Futures

Specification

Title: Development of MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor for NASDAQ Hedging Strategy with Optimization & Backtesting

Description:
I am seeking an experienced MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4/MT5) developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on a specific NASDAQ hedging strategy. The EA will run on two separate accounts simultaneously with randomized hedging logic. All timing references are in New York Time (UTC-5).

Trading Strategy Overview:

  • Instrument: NASDAQ (may have different symbols depending on broker).

  • Trading Days: Monday through Friday (5 days a week).

  • Time Reference: Strategy is based on the 1-minute candle close at 9:29 AM NY time.

Entry Rules & Order Logic:

  1. As soon as the 9:29 AM 1-minute candle closes, the EA should:

    • Measure a 25-point move up and down from the candle close.

    • Immediately place Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders on both accounts.

  2. Randomized hedging logic:

    • Ensure neither account ever enters in the same direction.

    • Randomly determine which account will buy and which will sell for each trade.

  3. Once one side of the 25-point move is triggered:

    • All other pending orders must be immediately deleted.

    • Only one trade per account per day is active.

Risk Management:

  • Stop Loss: 15 points from the original 25-point move entry.

  • Take Profit: 70 points from the original 25-point move entry.

  • Risk per trade: 1% of account equity (e.g., on a $100,000 account, risk = $1,000 per trade).

Additional Features & Requirements:

  • Must be fully automated and capable of running daily without manual intervention.

  • Compatible with MT4 and MT5.

  • Backtesting functionality: EA should calculate:

    • Probabilities of winning and losing trades

    • Longest winning streak

    • Longest losing streak

  • Must allow optimization of strategy parameters to improve performance.

  • Developer should troubleshoot and refine the EA until it is performing at maximum capacity.

  • Proper order management to prevent overlapping trades or duplicate entries.

  • Code should be well-documented, modular, and easy to adjust (e.g., points, stop loss, take profit).

  • Include logging for entries, exits, order deletions, and risk calculations for debugging purposes.

  • EA should automatically calculate lot sizes based on the 1% risk per trade rule for the account size.

Deliverables:

  • Fully functional MT4/MT5 EA according to the specifications above.

  • Source code with comments and documentation.

  • Installation and setup instructions.

  • Guidance on optimization and backtesting settings.

Skills Required:

  • Strong experience in MT4/MT5 (MQL4/MQL5) programming

  • Experience with hedging strategies across multiple accounts

  • Knowledge of automated trading logic, order management, and randomized entries

  • Ability to optimize, backtest, and troubleshoot complex trading strategies

  • Understanding of risk-based lot sizing and trade management


Project information

Budget
30 - 150 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 4 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0